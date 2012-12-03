MUMBAI Dec 3 Indian soybean futures rose more than one percent on Monday, rebounding from their lowest level in seven weeks, helped by a similar trend overseas amid low supplies in the domestic market. Soyoil futures also recovered.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose as signs of China's economic revival fuelled hopes of stronger commodity demand from the world's No.2 edible oil buyer. CBOT soybean also jumped 1.46 percent to $14.59-3/4 per bushel.

* "Prices are recovering due to strong global markets. Arrivals are not picking up in the spot market as farmers are expecting better prices," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* The December soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 1.16 percent to 3,142 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 3,091 rupees in the previous session, a level last seen on Oct. 10, while soyoil rose 1.11 percent to 718.25 rupees per 10 kg.

* Soybean may trade at 3,120-3,180 rupees on Monday, said Reddy.

* The December Rapeseed fell 0.24 percent to 4,107 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 1.85 rupees to 733.15 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 47 rupees to 3,166 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 70 rupees to 4,255 rupees.

* Indian farmers have cultivated rapeseed on 5.22 million hectares as on Nov. 23, compared with 5.07 million hectares during the same time last year, farm ministry data showed.

* India's soybean production in 2012/13 is expected to rise 8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed output is likely to grow nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million tonnes, industry officials said. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)