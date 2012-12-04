MUMBAI Dec 4 Indian soybean futures edged lower on Tuesday after gaining more than 2 percent in the previous session while rapeseed futures fell to their lowest level in a week, weighed by expectations of higher arrivals in the coming days. However, soyoil futures were slightly up.

* The actively traded soybean for January delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.24 percent lower at 3,170 rupees per 100 kg at 0816 GMT, after gaining as much as 2.84 percent on Monday.

* "Soybean should come down more on higher arrivals," said an analyst with JRG Wealth Management in Hyderabad, adding selling is advised at 3,170 rupees, for a target of 3,130 rupees, and a stop loss at 3,195 rupees.

* Indian farmers have cultivated rapeseed on 5.22 million hectares as on Nov. 23, compared with 5.07 million hectares during the same time last year, farm ministry data showed.

* India's soybean production in 2012/13 is expected to rise 8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed output is likely to grow nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million tonnes, industry officials said.

* The most-traded rapeseed for January delivery on the NCDEX was 1.32 percent lower at 4,126 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 4,116 rupees, a level last seen on Nov. 26.

* The soyoil contract for January delivery on the NCDEX was 0.08 percent higher at 708.20 rupees per 10 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 3.90 rupees to 729.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 6 rupees to 3,171 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 37.50 rupees to 4,262.50 rupees. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)