MUMBAI Dec 5 Indian soybean rose more than a percent on Wednesday in line with global markets as lack of supply in the domestic market also supported sentiment. Soyoil and rapeseed futures also rose.

* Malaysian palm oil was 0.57 percent lower at 2,307 ringgits a tonne, while soybean for January delivery was up 0.57 percent at 14.63-1/2 a bushel.

* The most-active soybean for January delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.10 percent higher at 3,168 rupees per 100 kg at 700 GMT.

* "Soybean and soyoil are taking cues from international markets," said Ambika T.B., an analyst with Karvy Comtrade in Hyderabad.

* Farmers are holding stocks as they are expecting further gains in prices. Arrivals at the key Indore market was pegged at 8,000-9,000 bags of 100 kgs each from 12,000 bags last week, said the analyst.

* Soyoil for January delivery on the NCDEX was 0.75 percent higher at 707.85 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed for January delivery on the NCDEX was 0.59 percent higher at 4,116 rupees per 100 kg.

* Buying in soyoil is recommended at 695-697 rupees, for a target of 714-720, with a stop loss at 687 rupees, said Ambika T.B.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 5.05 rupees to 722.70 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 3 rupees to 3,166 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 30 rupees to 4,255 rupees.

* Indian farmers have cultivated rapeseed on 5.22 million hectares as on Nov. 23, compared with 5.07 million hectares during the same time last year, farm ministry data showed.

* India's soybean production in 2012/13 is expected to rise 8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed output is likely to grow nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million tonnes, industry officials said. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)