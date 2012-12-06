MUMBAI, Dec 6 Indian soybean futures extended gains to hit their highest level in a week on Thursday, tracking world markets and due to continued lower arrivals. Rapeseed remained steady. * Malaysian palm was 0.92 percent higher at 2,305 ringgits per tonne, while CBOT soybean was 0.69 percent higher at $14.89-1/4 per bushel at 0819 GMT. * The most-active soybean contract for January delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 1.41 percent to 3,245 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 3,279 rupees, a level last seen on Nov. 30. * Soybean will trade range-bound with an upside bias. The January contract can re-test 3,280 rupees, said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management. * Soyoil contract for January delivery on the NCDEX was up 0.58 percent at 720.60 rupees, after hitting 725.5 rupees, the highest since Nov. 27. Rapeseed contract for January delivery on the NCDEX was 0.02 percent higher at 4,185 rupees per 100 kg. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 10 rupees to 734.20 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 41 rupees to 3,224 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 37.50 rupees to 4,287.50 rupees. * Indian farmers had cultivated rapeseed on 5.71 million hectares as on Nov. 30, compared with 5.64 million hectares during the same period last year, farm ministry data showed. * India's soybean production in 2012/13 is expected to rise 8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed output is likely to grow nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million tonnes, industry officials said. * India has no proposals to raise import duty on edible oils, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on Thursday, rejecting an earlier demand from the oilseed crushing industry. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)