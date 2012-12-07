MUMBAI Dec 7 Indian rapeseed futures rose to their highest level in a week, on track for a weekly 1 percent gain, helped by lower arrivals in a lean season and lower stocks.

* The actively traded rapeseed contract for January delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.27 percent higher at 4,222 rupees per 100 kg, after rising as much as 4,239 rupees, the highest since Dec. 1.

* "There is a lag of fresh mustard crop arrivals and current stock levels in the local market are less," said Ambika T.B., an analyst with Karvy Comtrade, adding arrivals are expected to hit the market by February/March.

* Buying is advised in rapeseed for a week in the range of 3,180-3,200 rupee, targeting 3,320-3,390 rupee, for a stop loss of 3,070, said Ambika T.B.

* Indian farmers had cultivated rapeseed on 5.71 million hectares as on Nov. 30, compared with 5.64 million hectares during the same period last year, farm ministry data showed.

* The key January soybean contract rose 0.81 percent to 3,251 rupees per 100 kg. Soyoil contract for January delivery on the NCDEX was up 0.16 percent at 715.25 rupees, helped by global leads.

* CBOT soybean was 0.39 percent higher at $14.97 a bushel at 0727 GMT, while Malaysian palm oil was 0.04 percent higher at 2,296 ringgits a tonne.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 3 rupees to 730.05 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 15 rupees to 3,243 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 97.50 rupees to 4,315.00 rupees.

* India's soybean production in 2012/13 is expected to rise 8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed output is likely to grow nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million tonnes, industry officials said.

* India has no proposals to raise import duty on edible oils, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on Thursday, rejecting an earlier demand from the oilseed crushing industry. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)