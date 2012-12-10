MUMBAI Dec 10 Indian soybean futures edged
higher on Monday on thin supplies in the physical market, while
soyoil rose tracking an increase in Malaysian palm oil prices.
* Rapeseed futures eased on higher area under cultivation.
* At 0914 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were up
0.65 percent at 2,312 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybean
was up 0.08 percent to $14.73-1/2 per bushel.
* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, which constitute largely palm oil.
* The January soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 1.32 percent to 3,305
rupees per 100 kg.
* India exported 517,103 tonnes of soymeal in November,
compared with 49,840 tonnes in the previous month, industry body
the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said last
week.
* "Lower soybean supplies in spot markets are giving support
to prices. Global markets are not supportive. In U.S. soybean
prices are falling," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with
JRG Wealth Management.
* Soybean supplies in India usually peak in November and
December as farmers bring in the new-season crop. This year many
big farmers are holding back supplies, hoping that prices could
jump in 2013.
* January rapeseed fell 0.55 percent to 4,175 rupees
per 100 kg, while soyoil edged 0.51 percent higher to
710.25 rupees per 10 kg.
* Indian farmers have cultivated rapeseed on 6.05 million
hectares as on Dec. 7, compared with 5.96 million hectares
during the same period last year.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell
1.3 rupee to 728.2 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged up 8
rupees to 3,248 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed nudged up by one rupee to 4,357 rupees.
* India's soybean production in 2012/13 is expected to rise
8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed
output is likely to grow nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million
tonnes, industry officials said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)