MUMBAI, Dec 11 Indian soybeans futures rose on Tuesday, extending gains to hit the highest in a month, on lower supplies for meal exports. Rapeseed fell to its lowest in a week. * The actively traded soybeans contract for January delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.61 percent higher at 3,321 rupees per 100 kg at 0754 GMT, after hitting a high of 3,324 rupees, the highest since Nov. 9. * "Arrivals are less in the market and there is a good export demand for meal, which is helping prices," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management in Hyderabad. * India's soymeal exports surged more than 10-fold in November from a month ago on fresh supplies and strong demand from France and Japan. Soybean is crushed to manufacture oil and meal for animal feed. * Soyoil for January delivery was 0.11 percent higher at 710.55 rupees per 10 kg. The key rapeseed for January delivery on the NCDEX was 0.77 percent lower at 4,146 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 4,125 rupees, the level last seen on Dec. 5. * Selling in rapeseed is advised at 4,145 rupees, for a target of 4,100 rupees, with a stop loss of 4,180 rupees, said Reddy. * Indian farmers had cultivated rapeseed on 5.71 million hectares as on Nov. 30, compared with 5.64 million hectares during the same period last year, farm ministry data showed. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was steady at 728.15 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 30 rupees to 3,292 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 14.60 rupees to 4,335.40 rupees per 100 kg. * India's soybean production in 2012/13 is expected to rise 8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed output is likely to grow nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million tonnes, industry officials said. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)