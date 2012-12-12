MUMBAI Dec 12 Indian soyoil futures fell more
than 1 percent on Wednesday, tracking losses in rival Malaysian
palm oil and due to a rise in supplies in local spot markets,
boosted by a pick-up in soybean crushing.
* Soybeans and rapeseed edged higher on good demand from oil
millers due to a robust exports demand for oilmeal.
* At 0814 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were down
1.75 percent at 2,251 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans
were down 0.51 percent to $14.64-1/2 per bushel.
* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, which constitute largely palm oil.
* The January soyoil on India's National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange dropped 0.96 percent to 703.25 rupees
per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 0.27 percent to 3,334
rupees per 100 kg.
* "Soyoil is under pressure due to rising supplies. Oil
millers are aggressively crushing the new season soybean crop.
The January contract can drop to 680 rupees," said Subhranil
Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.
* January rapeseed rose 0.41 percent to 4,161 rupees
per 100 kg.
* Indian farmers have cultivated rapeseed on 6.05 million
hectares as on Dec. 7, compared with 5.96 million hectares
during the same period last year.
* India exported 517,103 tonnes of soymeal in November,
compared with 49,840 tonnes in the previous month, industry body
the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said last
week.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell
3.65 rupees to 724.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged down
5 rupees to 3,291 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 13 rupees to 4,238 rupees.
* India's soybeans production in 2012/13 is expected to rise
8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed
output is likely to grow nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million
tonnes, industry officials said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)