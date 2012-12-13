MUMBAI Dec 13 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures eased on Thursday following fall in the overseas prices
and on expected rise in supplies in the local market due to an
increase in the area of cultivation.
* As of 0829 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were
down 0.49 percent at 2,230 ringgit per tonne, while U.S.
soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $14.70-1/2 per bushel.
* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, which constitutes largely palm oil.
* The January soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange dropped 0.25 percent to 694.9
rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 0.5 percent to
3,298.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Soyoil stockists are cautious. Supplies are rising from
the crushing of new season soybean crop. Rapeseed sowing is
progressing well. Acreage is on higher side," said Badruddin
Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls
Commodities Ltd.
* Indian farmers have cultivated rapeseed on 6.05 million
hectares as on Dec. 7, compared with 5.96 million hectares
during the same period last year.
* January rapeseed contract was down 0.71 percent at
4,078 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's cooking oil imports fell by a third in November
from the previous month, a trade body said on Thursday, largely
due to a drop in purchases of palm oil, as cold weather makes
the commodity unusable and volatile prices deterred buyers.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell
3.5 rupees to 721 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged down 11
rupees to 3,280 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed was steady at 4,238 rupees.
* India's soybeans production in 2012/13 is expected to rise
8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed
output is likely to grow nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million
tonnes, industry officials said.
