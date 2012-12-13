MUMBAI Dec 13 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures eased on Thursday following fall in the overseas prices and on expected rise in supplies in the local market due to an increase in the area of cultivation.

* As of 0829 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.49 percent at 2,230 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $14.70-1/2 per bushel.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which constitutes largely palm oil.

* The January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange dropped 0.25 percent to 694.9 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 0.5 percent to 3,298.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Soyoil stockists are cautious. Supplies are rising from the crushing of new season soybean crop. Rapeseed sowing is progressing well. Acreage is on higher side," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

* Indian farmers have cultivated rapeseed on 6.05 million hectares as on Dec. 7, compared with 5.96 million hectares during the same period last year.

* January rapeseed contract was down 0.71 percent at 4,078 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's cooking oil imports fell by a third in November from the previous month, a trade body said on Thursday, largely due to a drop in purchases of palm oil, as cold weather makes the commodity unusable and volatile prices deterred buyers.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 3.5 rupees to 721 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged down 11 rupees to 3,280 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed was steady at 4,238 rupees.

* India's soybeans production in 2012/13 is expected to rise 8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed output is likely to grow nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million tonnes, industry officials said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)