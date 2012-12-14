MUMBAI Dec 14 Indian soybean futures rose on
Friday to the highest in six weeks, boosted by gains in overseas
prices and thin supplies in local spot markets as farmers were
holding back produce, expecting prices to rise.
* Soyoil rose, following gains in Malaysian palm oil, while
rapeseed was steady as an expected rise in production weighed.
* As of 0806 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were
up 1.97 percent at 2,274 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans
were 0.95 percent higher at $14.90-1/2 per bushel.
* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, which constitutes largely palm oil.
* The January soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.85 percent at 3,379
rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,380 rupees, the highest for
the second month contract since Nov.2.
* "Soybean exports from the U.S. are robust. This indicates
a strong demand from China," said an analyst at Emkay Commotrade
Ltd.
* Export sales of U.S. soybeans were more than 1.3 million
tonnes in the latest week, well above trade expectations of
600,000 to 850,000 tonnes, a weekly report by the U.S.
Department of Agriculture showed.
* The January soyoil contract rose 0.47 percent to
702.9 rupees per 10 kg, while the January rapeseed contract
was up 0.27 percent at 4,108 rupees per 100 kg.
* Indian farmers have cultivated rapeseed on 6.05 million
hectares as on Dec. 7, compared with 5.96 million hectares
during the same period last year.
* India's cooking oil imports fell by a third in November
from the previous month, a trade body said on Thursday, largely
due to a drop in purchases of palm oil, as cold weather makes
the commodity unusable and volatile prices deterred buyers.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
4.15 rupees to 723.05 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans climbed
29 rupees to 3,315 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed eased by 15 rupees to 4,210 rupees.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)