MUMBAI Dec 17 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures rose on Monday on a weak rupee, good demand in the
physical market, and as overseas markets were trading firm.
* As of 0843 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were
up 0.13 percent at 2,349 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans
were 0.77 percent higher at $15.07-1/2 per bushel.
* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, which constitutes largely palm oil.
* The January soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.19 percent at
3,442.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* "The weak rupee and gains in the U.S. market are
supporting the upside in oilseeds. In spot markets, demand for
rapeseed is improving from oil millers," said Prasoon Mathur, a
senior analyst with Religare Commodities.
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the
same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee fell on
Monday.
* "The area under rapeseed has risen, but new supplies will
start only in February," Mathur said.
* Indian farmers have cultivated rapeseed on 6.36 million
hectares as on Dec. 14, compared with 6.16 million hectares
during the same period last year.
* The January soyoil contract rose 0.36 percent to
715.2 rupees per 10 kg, while the January rapeseed contract
was up 1.17 percent at 4,137 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's cooking oil imports fell by a third in November
from the previous month, a trade body said last week, largely
due to a drop in purchases of palm oil, as cold weather makes
the commodity unusable and volatile prices deterred buyers.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased
1.5 rupees to 731.1 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 11
rupees to 3,396 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 28 rupees to 4,250 rupees.
