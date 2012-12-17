MUMBAI Dec 17 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Monday on a weak rupee, good demand in the physical market, and as overseas markets were trading firm.

* As of 0843 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.13 percent at 2,349 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans were 0.77 percent higher at $15.07-1/2 per bushel.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which constitutes largely palm oil.

* The January soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.19 percent at 3,442.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The weak rupee and gains in the U.S. market are supporting the upside in oilseeds. In spot markets, demand for rapeseed is improving from oil millers," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee fell on Monday.

* "The area under rapeseed has risen, but new supplies will start only in February," Mathur said.

* Indian farmers have cultivated rapeseed on 6.36 million hectares as on Dec. 14, compared with 6.16 million hectares during the same period last year.

* The January soyoil contract rose 0.36 percent to 715.2 rupees per 10 kg, while the January rapeseed contract was up 1.17 percent at 4,137 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's cooking oil imports fell by a third in November from the previous month, a trade body said last week, largely due to a drop in purchases of palm oil, as cold weather makes the commodity unusable and volatile prices deterred buyers.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased 1.5 rupees to 731.1 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 11 rupees to 3,396 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 28 rupees to 4,250 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)