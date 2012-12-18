MUMBAI Dec 18 Indian oilseed and soyoil futures fell on Tuesday on profit-taking driven by a drop in overseas prices and an estimated rise in local rapeseed production, though weak rupee limited the downside.

* At 0816 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.55 percent at 2,337 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans dropped 0.28 percent to $14.92 per bushel.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.

* The January soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was lower 0.97 percent at 3,407 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a three-month high of 3,455 rupees in the previous session.

* "Traders are booking profits due to weakness in world market, but downside is limited. Rupee is weak," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive, and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters.

* Indian farmers have cultivated rapeseed on 6.36 million hectares as of Dec. 14, compared with 6.16 million hectares during the same period last year.

* The January soyoil contract fell 0.53 percent to 712 rupees per 10 kg, while the January rapeseed contract was down 0.46 percent at 4,126 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's cooking oil imports fell by a third in November from the previous month, a trade body said last week, largely due to a drop in purchases of palm oil as cold weather makes the commodity unusable and as volatile prices deterred buyers.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased 3.1 rupees to 728.45 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans dropped 32 rupees to 3,380 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 78 rupees to 4,238 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)