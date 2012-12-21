MUMBAI Dec 21 Indian soyoil futures rose 1 percent on Friday, tracking firm overseas markets and due to a weak rupee and an improvement in demand in the winter season.

* Soybean futures were steady as a drop in the world market outweighed good exports demand for soymeal, while rapeseed eased on higher acreage.

* As of 0837 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were up 3.1 percent at 2,393 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans rose 0.98 percent to $14.22-1/2 per bushel, after shedding 2 percent in the previous session.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.

* A weak rupee makes imports of edible oil expensive but also raises returns for oilmeal exporters.

* The January soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.38 percent at 3,310 rupees per 100 kg.

* The January soyoil contract rose 0.74 percent to 706.85 rupees per 10 kg, while the January rapeseed contract dropped 0.4 percent to 4,217 rupees per 100 kg.

* "In spot markets demand for edible oil is good due to winter season. For the next few weeks demand will remain strong," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* "Soybeans are getting support from meal exports. Oil millers are receiving good export orders," Reddy said.

* India's soymeal exports surged more than ten-fold in November from a month ago on fresh supplies and strong demand from France and Japan.

* Indian farmers have cultivated rapeseed on 6.36 million hectares as of Dec. 14, compared with 6.16 million hectares during the same period last year.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was steady at 719.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged up 3 rupees to 3,333 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 20 rupees to 4,270 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)