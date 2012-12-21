MUMBAI Dec 21 Indian soyoil futures rose 1
percent on Friday, tracking firm overseas markets and due to a
weak rupee and an improvement in demand in the winter season.
* Soybean futures were steady as a drop in the world market
outweighed good exports demand for soymeal, while rapeseed eased
on higher acreage.
* As of 0837 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were
up 3.1 percent at 2,393 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans
rose 0.98 percent to $14.22-1/2 per bushel, after shedding
2 percent in the previous session.
* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.
* A weak rupee makes imports of edible oil expensive but
also raises returns for oilmeal exporters.
* The January soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.38 percent at 3,310
rupees per 100 kg.
* The January soyoil contract rose 0.74 percent to
706.85 rupees per 10 kg, while the January rapeseed contract
dropped 0.4 percent to 4,217 rupees per 100 kg.
* "In spot markets demand for edible oil is good due to
winter season. For the next few weeks demand will remain
strong," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth
Management.
* "Soybeans are getting support from meal exports. Oil
millers are receiving good export orders," Reddy said.
* India's soymeal exports surged more than ten-fold in
November from a month ago on fresh supplies and strong demand
from France and Japan.
* Indian farmers have cultivated rapeseed on 6.36 million
hectares as of Dec. 14, compared with 6.16 million hectares
during the same period last year.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was
steady at 719.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged up 3
rupees to 3,333 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 20 rupees to 4,270 rupees.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)