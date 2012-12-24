MUMBAI Dec 24 Indian soyoil futures eased on Monday due to weak demand and on an expected rise in edible oil imports after Malaysia, the world's No. 2 palm oil producer, fixed its crude palm oil export tax for January at zero percent.

* Rapeseed fell on higher acreage, while soybeans nudged lower on weak exports demand for soymeal.

* As of 0821 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.75 percent at 2,426 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans eased 0.02 percent to $14.30-1/2 per bushel.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.

* India's palm oil imports in January are likely to rise to a record high as Malaysia allowed duty free exports, a senior industry official said on Dec. 20.

* "Edible oil supplies situation in the local market is comfortable due to the ongoing crushing of soybeans," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* "But it seems oil mills will import higher quantity of palm oil in January to take benefit of lower prices. Those imports will depress prices."

* The January soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.42 percent at 3,282 rupees per 100 kg.

* The January soyoil contract was 0.41 percent lower at 699.3 rupees per 10 kg, while the January rapeseed contract dropped 0.96 percent to 4,225 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have cultivated rapeseed on 6.44 million hectares as of Dec. 21, compared with 6.27 million hectares during the same period last year.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell by 2.7 rupees to 716.3 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans nudged up 1 rupee to 3,335 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed was steady at 4,285 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)