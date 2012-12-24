UPDATE 2-China agrees to delay electric car quota by a year -source
* Daimler CEO says compromise discussed at Germany summit (Adds source saying quota delayed by a year)
MUMBAI Dec 24 Indian soyoil futures eased on Monday due to weak demand and on an expected rise in edible oil imports after Malaysia, the world's No. 2 palm oil producer, fixed its crude palm oil export tax for January at zero percent.
* Rapeseed fell on higher acreage, while soybeans nudged lower on weak exports demand for soymeal.
* As of 0821 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.75 percent at 2,426 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans eased 0.02 percent to $14.30-1/2 per bushel.
* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.
* India's palm oil imports in January are likely to rise to a record high as Malaysia allowed duty free exports, a senior industry official said on Dec. 20.
* "Edible oil supplies situation in the local market is comfortable due to the ongoing crushing of soybeans," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.
* "But it seems oil mills will import higher quantity of palm oil in January to take benefit of lower prices. Those imports will depress prices."
* The January soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.42 percent at 3,282 rupees per 100 kg.
* The January soyoil contract was 0.41 percent lower at 699.3 rupees per 10 kg, while the January rapeseed contract dropped 0.96 percent to 4,225 rupees per 100 kg.
* Indian farmers have cultivated rapeseed on 6.44 million hectares as of Dec. 21, compared with 6.27 million hectares during the same period last year.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell by 2.7 rupees to 716.3 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans nudged up 1 rupee to 3,335 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed was steady at 4,285 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
ST PETERSBURG, Russia Italy's Enel has mandated Sberbank to arrange the sale of its Reftinskaya coal power plant in Russia and hopes to do the deal in 2017, Enel Chief Executive Francesco Starace said.