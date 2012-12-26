MUMBAI Dec 26 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Wednesday on sluggish demand in spot markets, a rise in rapeseed acreage, and a stronger rupee.

* As of 0750 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were unchanged at 2,428 ringgit per tonne.

* "Traders in spot markets are expecting the downside in soybean prices to continue. They are slashing purchases," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* The January soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.42 percent at 3,216 rupees per 100 kg.

* An expected rise in palm oil imports in January also weighed on soyoil prices, dealers said.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.

* India's palm oil imports in January are likely to rise to a record high as Malaysia allowed duty free exports, a senior industry official said on Dec. 20.

* The January soyoil contract was 0.61 percent lower at 689.8 rupees per 10 kg, while the January rapeseed contract dropped 0.43 percent to 4,157 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have cultivated rapeseed on 6.44 million hectares as of Dec. 21, compared with 6.27 million hectares during the same period last year.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the same time trims returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose on Wednesday.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was steady at 714 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell by 26 rupees to 3,287 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped by 85 rupees to 4,240 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)