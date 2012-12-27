MUMBAI Dec 27 Indian soybean and soyoil futures were treading water on Thursday as gains in overseas markets outweighed higher supplies of edible oils and weak demand in local spot markets.

* Rapeseed futures fell on an estimated rise in production due to higher acreage.

* As of 0806 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were up 1.48 percent at 2,466 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans rose 0.6 percent to $14.27 per bushel.

* "Overseas markets are firm, but local fundamentals are bearish. Edible oil supplies are rising due to soybean crushing. Oil millers are importing large quantity of palm oil," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior research analyst at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.

"Even production outlook for rapeseed is bright. Area has risen. Weather is good."

* The January soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.06 percent at 3,215 rupees per 100 kg.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.

* India's palm oil imports in January are likely to rise to a record high as Malaysia allowed duty free exports, a senior industry official said on Dec. 20.

* The January soyoil contract was 0.13 percent higher at 698.5 rupees per 10 kg, while the January rapeseed contract dropped 0.74 percent to 4,141 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have cultivated rapeseed on 6.44 million hectares as of Dec. 21, compared with 6.27 million hectares during the same period last year.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the same time trims returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose on Thursday.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 2.85 rupees at 708.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged up by 7 rupees to 3,277 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped by 25 rupees to 4,245 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)