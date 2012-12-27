MUMBAI Dec 27 Indian soybean and soyoil futures
were treading water on Thursday as gains in overseas markets
outweighed higher supplies of edible oils and weak demand in
local spot markets.
* Rapeseed futures fell on an estimated rise in production
due to higher acreage.
* As of 0806 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were
up 1.48 percent at 2,466 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans
rose 0.6 percent to $14.27 per bushel.
* "Overseas markets are firm, but local fundamentals are
bearish. Edible oil supplies are rising due to soybean crushing.
Oil millers are importing large quantity of palm oil," said
Faiyaz Hudani, a senior research analyst at Kotak Commodity
Services Ltd.
"Even production outlook for rapeseed is bright. Area has
risen. Weather is good."
* The January soybean contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.06 percent at
3,215 rupees per 100 kg.
* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.
* India's palm oil imports in January are likely to rise to
a record high as Malaysia allowed duty free exports, a senior
industry official said on Dec. 20.
* The January soyoil contract was 0.13 percent
higher at 698.5 rupees per 10 kg, while the January rapeseed
contract dropped 0.74 percent to 4,141 rupees per 100
kg.
* Indian farmers have cultivated rapeseed on 6.44 million
hectares as of Dec. 21, compared with 6.27 million hectares
during the same period last year.
* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the
same time trims returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose on
Thursday.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was
down 2.85 rupees at 708.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans
edged up by 7 rupees to 3,277 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri
Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped by 25 rupees to 4,245
rupees.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)