MUMBAI Dec 28 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures edged higher on Friday, following gains in overseas markets, though a firm rupee and a higher area under rapeseed capped the upside.

* As of 0753 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.16 percent at 2,485 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans rose 0.55 percent to $14.26-1/2 per bushel.

* "In soybean, buying is emerging at lower levels. The U.S. market is firm, that is also changing sentiments," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.

* "But the upside is limited. In the spot market demand is moderate. Traders are cautious. They are keeping an eye on meal exports."

* The January soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.62 percent at 3,245.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the same time trims returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose on Friday.

* The January soyoil contract was 0.17 percent higher at 701.1 rupees per 10 kg, while the January rapeseed contract climbed 0.87 percent to 4,187 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have cultivated rapeseed on 6.44 million hectares as of Dec. 21, compared with 6.27 million hectares during the same period last year.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up 0.8 rupees at 709.55 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged up by 11 rupees to 3,293 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped by 10 rupees to 4,250 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)