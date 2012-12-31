MUMBAI Dec 31 Indian soybean and soyoil futures
fell on Monday chasing a drop in overseas prices and on a likely
rise in edible oil imports in January after Malaysia fixed a
zero percent tax on crude palm oil exports.
* Rapeseed futures edged higher on concerns a sharp drop in
temperatures in Rajasthan state, the country's top producer,
could hurt growth of the crop.
* As of 0752 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were
down 1.52 percent at 2,459 ringgit per tonne, while U.S.
soybeans fell 0.49 percent to $14.16-3/4 per bushel.
* "Edible oil supplies are improving due to crushing of
soybeans. In addition, oil mills will bring in more palm oil
next month due to lower duty," said Badruddin Khan, associate
vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.
* India's palm oil imports in January are likely to rise to
a record high as Malaysia, the world's No. 2 palm oil producer,
allowed duty free exports, a senior industry official said on
Dec. 20.
* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.
* The January soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.69 percent at
699.55 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 0.88
percent to 3,213.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* The January rapeseed contract was up 0.1 percent
at 4,193 rupees per 100 kg.
* Indian farmers have cultivated rapeseed on 6.5 million
hectares as of Dec. 28, compared with 6.38 million hectares
during the same period last year.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up
0.55 rupees at 711.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose by
26 rupees to 3,324 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed climbed by 25 rupees to 4,275 rupees.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)