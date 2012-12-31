MUMBAI Dec 31 Indian soybean and soyoil futures fell on Monday chasing a drop in overseas prices and on a likely rise in edible oil imports in January after Malaysia fixed a zero percent tax on crude palm oil exports.

* Rapeseed futures edged higher on concerns a sharp drop in temperatures in Rajasthan state, the country's top producer, could hurt growth of the crop.

* As of 0752 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were down 1.52 percent at 2,459 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans fell 0.49 percent to $14.16-3/4 per bushel.

* "Edible oil supplies are improving due to crushing of soybeans. In addition, oil mills will bring in more palm oil next month due to lower duty," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

* India's palm oil imports in January are likely to rise to a record high as Malaysia, the world's No. 2 palm oil producer, allowed duty free exports, a senior industry official said on Dec. 20.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.

* The January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.69 percent at 699.55 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 0.88 percent to 3,213.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* The January rapeseed contract was up 0.1 percent at 4,193 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have cultivated rapeseed on 6.5 million hectares as of Dec. 28, compared with 6.38 million hectares during the same period last year.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up 0.55 rupees at 711.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose by 26 rupees to 3,324 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed climbed by 25 rupees to 4,275 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)