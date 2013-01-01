MUMBAI Jan 1 Indian rapeseed futures rose on
Tuesday to their highest level in more than a week on tight
supplies and concerns a sharp drop in temperature in the
country's top producing Rajasthan state could hurt the crop's
growth.
* Soybeans rose on thin supplies, while soyoil edged higher
on a likely rise in demand due to the winter season.
* "Temperature has come down below normal in Rajasthan. If
the situation remains like this for a longer time, we can see an
adverse impact on rapeseed crop," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior
analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.
* North Rajasthan is likely to witness fog or dense fog
conditions in the next three days, the weather department said
on Tuesday morning.
* As of 0758 GMT, the January rapeseed contract on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.27
percent at 4,232 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 4,245 rupees
earlier in the day.
* The February soybean contract rose 0.32 percent to
3,284 rupees per 100 kg, while the soyoil contract was
up 0.23 percent at 686.75 rupees per 10 kg.
* Indian farmers have cultivated rapeseed on 6.5 million
hectares as of Dec. 28, compared with 6.38 million hectares
during the same period last year.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was
down 2.4 rupees at 708.1 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans nudged
down by a rupee to 3,313 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed climbed by 25 rupees to 4,275 rupees.
* India's palm oil imports in January are likely to rise to
a record high as Malaysia, the world's No. 2 palm oil producer,
allowed duty free exports, a senior industry official said on
Dec. 20.
* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)