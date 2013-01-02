MUMBAI Jan 2 Indian oilseeds and soyoil traded almost steady on Wednesday tailing overseas leads, and prices could fall in coming weeks on lack of demand amid bulging stocks.

* The February soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 0.18 percent to 3,305 rupees per 100 kg at 0832 GMT, while the soyoil contract was up 0.09 percent at 688.40 rupees per 10 kg.

* The January rapeseed contract was flat at 4,226 rupees per 100 kg.

* "It is almost steady as even CBOT is trading sideways. Oilseed complex may come down further," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst, JRG Wealth Management.

* Selling is advised in soyoil at 700 rupees for a target of 695 rupees, said Reddy.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 0.90 rupees at 706.80 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans nudged down 4 rupees to 3,313 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed climbed by 30 rupees to 4,280 rupees.

* India's palm oil imports in January are likely to rise to a record high as Malaysia, the world's No. 2 palm oil producer, allowed duty free exports, a senior industry official said on Dec. 20.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)