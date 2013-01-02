MUMBAI Jan 2 Indian oilseeds and soyoil traded
almost steady on Wednesday tailing overseas leads, and prices
could fall in coming weeks on lack of demand amid bulging
stocks.
* The February soybean contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 0.18 percent to
3,305 rupees per 100 kg at 0832 GMT, while the soyoil contract
was up 0.09 percent at 688.40 rupees per 10 kg.
* The January rapeseed contract was flat at 4,226
rupees per 100 kg.
* "It is almost steady as even CBOT is trading sideways.
Oilseed complex may come down further," said Chowda Reddy, a
senior analyst, JRG Wealth Management.
* Selling is advised in soyoil at 700 rupees for a target of
695 rupees, said Reddy.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was
down 0.90 rupees at 706.80 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans
nudged down 4 rupees to 3,313 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri
Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed climbed by 30 rupees to 4,280
rupees.
* India's palm oil imports in January are likely to rise to
a record high as Malaysia, the world's No. 2 palm oil producer,
allowed duty free exports, a senior industry official said on
Dec. 20.
* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)