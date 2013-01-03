MUMBAI, Jan 3 Indian soybean futures fell to a
week-low on Thursday tailing overseas leads and lack of demand
in the local market.
* U.S. soybeans eased on Thursday for a third consecutive
session on expectations of bumper production in South America.
* The actively traded soybean for February delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell
to a low of 3,252 rupees per 100 kg, a level last seen on Dec.
26, before trading 1.04 percent lower at 3,267 rupees at 0853
GMT.
* "Market will remain weak due to weak soymeal demand, and
large stocks," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG
Wealth Management, and advised selling in soybean at 3,230
rupees, targeting 3,190 rupees.
* Soyoil for February delivery on the NCDEX was 0.32
percent higher at 691.05 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed for
January delivery was flat at 4,241 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was
down 3.90 rupees at 711.20 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was
down 31 rupees to 3,282 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed climbed by 40 rupees to 4,265 rupees.
* India's palm oil imports in January are likely to rise to
a record high as Malaysia, the world's No. 2 palm oil producer,
allowed duty free exports, a senior industry official said on
Dec. 20.
* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)