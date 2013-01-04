MUMBAI Jan 4 Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose slightly on Friday, helped by lower local supplies amid hopes of better export demand for the meal due to a weak rupee, while rapeseed edged lower.

* The most-active soybean for February delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.35 percent higher at 3,268.50 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil for February delivery was 0.57 percent higher at 694.15 rupees per 10 kgs.

* "Fundamentals are still bearish due to subdued local demand from feed industry," said Ambika T.B., an analyst with Karvy Comtrade, adding selling is advised at 3,292/3,300, targeting 3,180 rupees.

* Rapeseed for January delivery on the NCDEX was 0.61 percent lower at 4,215 rupees per 100 kgs.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was higher 2.60 rupees at 713.35 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was up 4 rupees to 3,283 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed climbed by 20 rupees to 4,250 rupees.

* India's palm oil imports in January are likely to rise to a record high as Malaysia, the world's No. 2 palm oil producer, allowed duty free exports, a senior industry official said on Dec. 20.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)