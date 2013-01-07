MUMBAI Jan 7 Indian soybean traded steady on Monday as support from firm overseas market was offset by falling meal demand from exporters, while rapeseed edged higher, recovering partially from its lowest level in more than two weeks.

* U.S. soybeans rose almost 1 percent as bargain hunting lifted the market off a six-week low struck in the last session on expectations of near-record production in South America and poor demand.

* Soybean for February on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.02 percent higher at 3,165.50 rupees per 100 kg at 0725 GMT. Soyoil for February also edged 0.51 percent higher at 686.25 rupees per 10 kg.

* "Market will remain weak as meal export demand will remain low," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management, adding selling is advised in soybean at 3,170 rupees, targeting 3,120 rupees.

* Soymeal exports by India, Asia's leading supplier of the commodity, fell in December from a month earlier as the peak season for soybean crushing ended, a top trade body said. Soybean is crushed to produce meal and oil.

* The most-active rapeseed for January delivery was 0.39 percent higher at 4,171 rupees per 100 kg, recovering from its low of 4,120 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 20.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was 5.25 rupees lower at 719.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was flat at 3,192 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed was steady at 4,205 rupees. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)