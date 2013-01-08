MUMBAI, Jan 8 Indian soybean futures recovered slightly on Tuesday from their lowest level in five weeks, snapping a four-day losing streak, following overnight leads from the U.S. markets, though weak soymeal exports could weigh on sentiment in coming sessions. * U.S. soybean futures rose 1.6 percent on Monday due to technical buying after prices fell for four straight sessions last week to their lowest since mid-November. * "There was a positive movement in CBOT prices, which is reflecting in Indian markets," said Ambika T.B., an analyst with Karvy Comtrade in Hyderabad. "We see weakness in soybean prices due to subdued demand for soymeal." * Soymeal exports by India, Asia's leading supplier of the commodity, fell in December from a month earlier as the peak season for soybean crushing ended, a top trade body said. Soybeans are crushed to produce meal and oil. * The actively traded soybean for February delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.38 percent higher at 3,166 rupees per 100 kg at 0817 GMT, recovering from the previous session's five-week low of 3,132, a level last seen on Dec. 1, 2012. * Selling in soybeans is advised at 3,220/3,240 rupees, targeting a range of 3,120-3,070 rupees, with a stop loss of 3,335 rupees, said Ambika. * Soyoil for February delivery on the NCDEX was 0.47 percent higher at 688.90 rupees per 10 kgs. Rapeseed for April was 0.17 percent higher at 3,554 rupees per 100 kg. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was 3.65 rupees higher at 716.00 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans were 27 rupees higher at 3,188 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 5 rupees to be at 4,215 rupees. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)