MUMBAI, Jan 10 Indian soyoil reversed early gains from the highest level in more than three weeks on Thursday, in line with overnight leads from overseas markets and declining demand for soymeal. * March soybeans in the U.S. shed 1 cent, or 0.1 percent, to $13.85-1/2 a bushel on Wednesday, pressured by forecasts of bumper production in South America and expectations of a slowdown in Chinese imports following the second-largest monthly purchases on record in December. * The actively traded soyoil for February delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.44 percent lower at 695.45 rupees per 10 kg at 0806 GMT, after hitting a high of 701.80 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 18. * Soymeal exports by India, Asia's leading supplier of the commodity, fell in December from a month earlier as the peak season for soybean crushing ended, a top trade body said. Soybeans are crushed to produce meal and oil. * Rapeseed for April was 0.99 percent lower at 3,515 rupees per 100 kg. The actively traded soybean contract for February delivery on the NCDEX was 0.41 percent lower at 3,168 rupees per 100 kg. * Selling is advised at 3,200 rupees, for a target of 3,080 rupees, with a stop loss of 3,250 rupees, said an analyst with Karvy Comtrade. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was 8.80 rupees higher at 735.00 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans were 19 rupees higher at 3,227 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed was flat at 4,250.00 rupees. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)