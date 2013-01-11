MUMBAI, Jan 11 Indian rapeseed futures hit a
contract low on Friday, battered by higher production estimates
in the coming winter crop. Soyoil eased from the highest level
in three weeks on global leads.
* Rapeseed for April on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.94 percent lower at 3,483
rupees per 100 kg at 0748 GMT, after hitting a contract low of
3,475 rupees. The actively traded soybean contract for February
delivery on the NCDEX was 1.01 percent lower at 3,144
rupees per 100 kg.
* "Fundamentally rapeseed is weak and prices should come
down further to 3,400 rupees," said Chowda Reddy, a senior
analyst with JRG Wealth Management. Selling is advised in
rapeseed at 3,500 rupees, targeting 3,470 rupees, with a stop
loss at 3,520 rupees.
* Indian farmers had cultivated rapeseed on 6.62 million
hectares as of Jan. 4, compared with 6.43 million hectares
during the same period last year.
* The actively traded soyoil for February delivery
was 0.49 percent lower at 693.80 rupees per 10 kg, down from the
previous session's high of 701.80 rupees, a level last seen on
Dec. 18.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was 1
rupee lower at 734.00 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans were 24
rupees lower at 3,200 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed was 22 rupees down at 4,227.50 rupees.
* Soymeal exports by India, Asia's leading supplier of the
commodity, fell in December from a month earlier as the peak
season for soybean crushing ended, a top trade body said.
Soybeans are crushed to produce meal and oil.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)