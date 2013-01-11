MUMBAI, Jan 11 Indian rapeseed futures hit a contract low on Friday, battered by higher production estimates in the coming winter crop. Soyoil eased from the highest level in three weeks on global leads. * Rapeseed for April on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.94 percent lower at 3,483 rupees per 100 kg at 0748 GMT, after hitting a contract low of 3,475 rupees. The actively traded soybean contract for February delivery on the NCDEX was 1.01 percent lower at 3,144 rupees per 100 kg. * "Fundamentally rapeseed is weak and prices should come down further to 3,400 rupees," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management. Selling is advised in rapeseed at 3,500 rupees, targeting 3,470 rupees, with a stop loss at 3,520 rupees. * Indian farmers had cultivated rapeseed on 6.62 million hectares as of Jan. 4, compared with 6.43 million hectares during the same period last year. * The actively traded soyoil for February delivery was 0.49 percent lower at 693.80 rupees per 10 kg, down from the previous session's high of 701.80 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 18. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was 1 rupee lower at 734.00 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans were 24 rupees lower at 3,200 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed was 22 rupees down at 4,227.50 rupees. * Soymeal exports by India, Asia's leading supplier of the commodity, fell in December from a month earlier as the peak season for soybean crushing ended, a top trade body said. Soybeans are crushed to produce meal and oil. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)