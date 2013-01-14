MUMBAI, Jan 14 Indian soyoil futures rose over 1 percent on Monday, extending gains to their highest levels in more than a month, following similar leads in the overseas market, though rising palm oil imports limited the upside. * Rapeseed extended losses to hit a contract low. * U.S. soybeans rose 1.4 percent as the market recovered from a six-month low and snapped a four-session losing streak, supported by strengthening corn futures. * "Import data (of palm oil) is negative for soyoil prices, which may not sustain at higher levels," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management, adding soyoil may trade in the range of 703-710 rupees. * India's palm oil imports rose 27.4 percent in December from the previous month, said a trade body, boosted mainly by poor domestic supply of alternatives and attractive overseas prices due to record stocks in key supplier Malaysia. * The actively traded soyoil contract for February delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.71 percent higher at 705.90 rupees per 10 kg at 0810 GMT, after hitting a high of 709.1 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 6. * The actively traded soybean contract for February delivery on the NCDEX was 0.73 percent higher at 3,169 rupees per 100 kg. Rapeseed contract for April was 0.58 percent lower at 3,483 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,433 rupees, due to rising area under cultivation. * Indian's planted rapeseed on 6.69 million hectares as of Jan. 11, up from the previous year's 6.47 million hectares. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was 3.90 rupees higher at 738.30 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans were 22 rupees higher at 3,209 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed was 35 rupees down at 4,192.50 rupees. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)