MUMBAI, Jan 15 Indian soybean futures extended gains for the third day on Tuesday to hit the highest level in more than a week, tailing global leads and limited supplies back home. Soyoil reached its one-month crest. * U.S. soybean futures jumped more than 3 percent on Monday for the biggest daily bounce since August, following the announcement of No. 1 soy importer China's fourth-largest purchase of U.S. soybeans in two weeks. * The most-active soybean for February delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose more than 2 percent to 3,255 rupees per 100 kg, a level last seen on Jan. 4. It was 1.85 percent higher at 3,225 rupees at 0746 GMT. * "Positive clues from U.S. soybean and palm oil prices are reflecting gains in Indian markets. Limited supplies in the spot market due to cold weather conditions are also helping sentiment," said Ambkia T.B., an analyst with Karvy Comtrade in Hyderabad. * Buying is advised in soybeans at 3,200 rupees, for a target of 3,260/3,300 rupees, with a stop loss of 3,150 rupees, said Ambika. * The actively traded soyoil contract for February delivery on the NCDEX was 0.83 percent higher at 712.00 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a high of 714.50 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 6. * Rapeseed contract for April was 0.55 percent higher at 3,476 rupees per 100 kg, recovering from a contract low of 3,433 rupees hit in the previous session. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was 4.50 rupees higher at 743.45 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans were 38 rupees higher at 3,248 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed was 10 rupees down at 4,200 rupees. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)