MUMBAI Jan 16 Indian soyoil and soybean futures rose on Wednesday following gains in the world market and on expectations the government will raise the import duty on edible oils.

* Rapeseed futures fell due to higher area under cultivation and conducive weather in key producing areas.

* As of 0807 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.75 percent at 2,433 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans rose 0.73 percent to $14.23-3/4 per bushel.

* The most-active soybean for February delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.36 percent higher at 3,224.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* "There is a buzz in the market that the government may raise the import duty on edible oils. Anticipating duty hike, traders are quoting higher prices," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.

* The actively traded soyoil contract for February delivery on the NCDEX was 0.39 percent higher at 712.90 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed contract for April fell 0.52 percent to 3,449 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was 1.75 rupees higher at 745.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans was down a rupee at 3,238 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed plunged by 100 rupees to 4,200 rupees.

* Indian farmers had cultivated rapeseed on 6.69 million hectares as of Jan. 11, compared with 6.47 million hectares during the same period last year. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)