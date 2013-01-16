MUMBAI Jan 16 Indian soyoil and soybean futures
rose on Wednesday following gains in the world market and on
expectations the government will raise the import duty on edible
oils.
* Rapeseed futures fell due to higher area under cultivation
and conducive weather in key producing areas.
* As of 0807 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were
up 0.75 percent at 2,433 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans
rose 0.73 percent to $14.23-3/4 per bushel.
* The most-active soybean for February delivery on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.36
percent higher at 3,224.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* "There is a buzz in the market that the government may
raise the import duty on edible oils. Anticipating duty hike,
traders are quoting higher prices," said Prasoon Mathur, a
senior analyst with Religare Commodities.
* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.
* The actively traded soyoil contract for February delivery
on the NCDEX was 0.39 percent higher at 712.90 rupees
per 10 kg, while rapeseed contract for April fell 0.52
percent to 3,449 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was
1.75 rupees higher at 745.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans was
down a rupee at 3,238 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed plunged by 100 rupees to 4,200 rupees.
* Indian farmers had cultivated rapeseed on 6.69 million
hectares as of Jan. 11, compared with 6.47 million hectares
during the same period last year.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)