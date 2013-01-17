MUMBAI Jan 17 Indian soyoil futures jumped to
their highest in more than a month on Thursday after the
government imposed an import duty on crude edible oils, but
quickly erased gains as Malaysian palm oil fell more than 1.5
percent in response to the Indian move.
* Soybean and rapeseed futures edged higher on thin supplies
in local spot markets.
* India has slapped a 2.5 percent import duty on crude
edible oils, Information Minister Manish Tewari said on
Thursday, a move taken to stem overseas purchases by the world's
top vegetable oil buyer and protect its domestic oilseed
growers.
* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.
* As of 0849 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were
down 1.85 percent at 2,385 ringgit per tonne, while U.S.
soybeans fell 0.47 percent to $14.29-3/4 per bushel.
* "Imports will become costlier due to higher duty. This
will help local edible oil as well as oilseeds prices in medium
term," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research
at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.
* The actively traded soyoil contract for February delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was
0.20 percent lower at 714.55 rupees per 10 kg. The contract
earlier rose to 724 rupees, the highest level since Dec. 6.
* The most-active soybean for February delivery was
0.42 percent higher at 3,236 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed
for April rose 0.7 percent to 3,458 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was
0.3 rupee higher at 747 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was up 4
rupees at 3,244 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 45 rupees to 4,150 rupees.
* Indian farmers had cultivated rapeseed on 6.69 million
hectares as of Jan. 11, compared with 6.47 million hectares
during the same period last year.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)