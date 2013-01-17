MUMBAI Jan 17 Indian soyoil futures jumped to their highest in more than a month on Thursday after the government imposed an import duty on crude edible oils, but quickly erased gains as Malaysian palm oil fell more than 1.5 percent in response to the Indian move.

* Soybean and rapeseed futures edged higher on thin supplies in local spot markets.

* India has slapped a 2.5 percent import duty on crude edible oils, Information Minister Manish Tewari said on Thursday, a move taken to stem overseas purchases by the world's top vegetable oil buyer and protect its domestic oilseed growers.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.

* As of 0849 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were down 1.85 percent at 2,385 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans fell 0.47 percent to $14.29-3/4 per bushel.

* "Imports will become costlier due to higher duty. This will help local edible oil as well as oilseeds prices in medium term," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

* The actively traded soyoil contract for February delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.20 percent lower at 714.55 rupees per 10 kg. The contract earlier rose to 724 rupees, the highest level since Dec. 6.

* The most-active soybean for February delivery was 0.42 percent higher at 3,236 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed for April rose 0.7 percent to 3,458 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was 0.3 rupee higher at 747 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was up 4 rupees at 3,244 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 45 rupees to 4,150 rupees.

* Indian farmers had cultivated rapeseed on 6.69 million hectares as of Jan. 11, compared with 6.47 million hectares during the same period last year. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)