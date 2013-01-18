MUMBAI Jan 18 Indian soyoil futures rebounded on Friday following gains in Malaysian palm oil futures, though a likely rise in edible oil imports in January capped the upside.

* Soybean and rapeseed futures were treading water as thin supplies in local spot markets outweighed higher area under cultivation.

* "The (new 2.5 percent import) duty is unlikely to depress imports. In fact, we can see higher imports in January than December due to zero export tax in Malaysia," said an edible oil trader based in Mumbai.

* India has slapped a 2.5 percent import duty on crude edible oils, Information Minister Manish Tewari said on Thursday, a move taken to stem overseas purchases by the world's top vegetable oil buyer and protect its domestic oilseed growers.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.

* As of 0821 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were up 1.35 percent at 2,411 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans rose 0.37 percent to $14.35-1/2 per bushel.

* The actively traded soyoil contract for February delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.38 percent higher at 715.8 rupees per 10 kg, after shedding 0.4 percent in the previous session.

* The most-active soybean for February delivery was 0.02 percent lower at 3,233.5 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed for April eased 0.06 percent to 3,462 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers had cultivated rapeseed on 6.69 million hectares as of Jan. 11, compared with 6.47 million hectares during the same period last year.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was 0.2 rupee higher at 746.95 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was down 1 rupee at 3,249 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 20 rupees to 4,125 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)