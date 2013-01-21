MUMBAI Jan 21 Indian soyoil futures climbed 1
percent on Monday on strong demand from bulk users who preferred
soyoil over palm oil in the winter season.
* A rise in palm oil prices in overseas markets further
boosted sentiment.
* Soybean and rapeseed rose due to thin supplies and robust
demand, though prospects of bumper rapeseed crop capped the
upside.
* As of 0842 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were
up 0.54 percent at 2,413 ringgit per tonne.
* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.
* "Demand is strong for soyoil due to winter season.
Consuming industry is replacing palm oil by soyoil in northern
India," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare
Commodities.
* Palm oil is the preferred oil of bulk consumers in India,
but it freezes quickly in the winter season.
* The actively traded soyoil contract for February delivery
on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
was 0.75 percent higher at 729.05 rupees per 10 kg, after rising
to 731 rupees earlier in the day.
* The most-active soybean contract for February delivery
was 0.96 percent higher at 3,269 rupees per 100 kg,
while rapeseed contract for April rose 1.77 percent to
3,515 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was
5.9 rupees higher at 751.8 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean
climbed 29 rupees to 3,266 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar
in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped by 198 rupees to 4,118 rupees.
* India has slapped a 2.5 percent import duty on crude
edible oils, a move taken to stem overseas purchases by the
world's top vegetable oil buyer and protect its domestic oilseed
growers.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)