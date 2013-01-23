MUMBAI, Jan 23 Indian soybean futures rose in tandem with the overseas markets on Wednesday, extending gains for a fourth session to hit their highest level in three weeks amid low supplies in the domestic market. Soyoil edged lower. * U.S. soybean futures rose 1.6 percent on Tuesday, and touched a one-month high, as traders cited news China bought optional-origin soybeans, talk that it may be looking for more, and concern about Brazil's ability to move its expected record-large soybean crop to port. * The actively traded soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) for February delivery was 0.21 percent higher at 3,296 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 3,308 rupees, a level last seen on Jan. 2. * "CBOT has moved up in the last couple of days, which is moving domestic prices," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management. * Soybean may trade in the range of 3,280-3,340 rupees, Reddy added. * There is a lack of supply in the spot market amid steady demand as farmers are unwilling to sell their produce and are waiting for higher prices, said Reddy. * The actively traded soyoil contract for February delivery on the NCDEX was 0.44 percent lower at 730.45 rupees per 10 kg. The rapeseed contract for April was 0.74 percent higher at 3,557 rupees per 100 kg. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was 0.60 rupees lower at 756.15 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans were 11 rupees higher at 3,302 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed was 20 rupees higher at 4,260 rupees. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)