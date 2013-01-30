MUMBAI Jan 30 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Wednesday on good demand in local spot markets and as dryness in Argentina, a key soybean exporter, boosted overseas oilseed futures.

* The gains were capped by a strong rupee, which makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the same time trims returns of oilmeal exporters.

* U.S. soybeans rose for a fourth straight session with prices underpinned by dry weather hurting crops in top exporter Argentina.

* As of 0805 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were up 1.25 percent at 2,506 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans rose 0.36 percent to $14.57 per bushel.

* "The rally in overseas prices and strong demand in local spot markets are supporting oilseeds," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* "In case of soybean, arrivals are coming down. Currently futures are trading in discount to spot. Futures are now chasing firmness in spot prices," said Reddy.

* The actively traded soyoil contract for February delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.76 percent higher at 731 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active soybeans contract for February delivery was up 0.52 percent at 3,272 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed contract for April climbed 0.38 percent to 3,436 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up by 1.1 rupees to 755.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose by 5 rupees to 3,316 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 120 rupees to 3,950 rupees.

* India raised the base import price of crude palm oil by nearly 80 percent to $802 per tonne, as part of efforts to curb overseas purchases and protect domestic oilseed farmers.

* India has slapped a 2.5 percent import duty on crude edible oils to stem overseas purchases by the world's top vegetable oil buyer.

* The upward revision in palm oil import duty is making overseas purchases costlier and supporting all edible oils, Reddy said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)