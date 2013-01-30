MUMBAI Jan 30 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures rose on Wednesday on good demand in local spot markets
and as dryness in Argentina, a key soybean exporter, boosted
overseas oilseed futures.
* The gains were capped by a strong rupee, which makes
edible oil imports cheaper and at the same time trims returns of
oilmeal exporters.
* U.S. soybeans rose for a fourth straight session with
prices underpinned by dry weather hurting crops in top exporter
Argentina.
* As of 0805 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were
up 1.25 percent at 2,506 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans
rose 0.36 percent to $14.57 per bushel.
* "The rally in overseas prices and strong demand in local
spot markets are supporting oilseeds," said Chowda Reddy, a
senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.
* "In case of soybean, arrivals are coming down. Currently
futures are trading in discount to spot. Futures are now chasing
firmness in spot prices," said Reddy.
* The actively traded soyoil contract for February delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was
0.76 percent higher at 731 rupees per 10 kg.
* The most-active soybeans contract for February delivery
was up 0.52 percent at 3,272 rupees per 100 kg, while
rapeseed contract for April climbed 0.38 percent to
3,436 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
up by 1.1 rupees to 755.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose
by 5 rupees to 3,316 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 120 rupees to 3,950 rupees.
* India raised the base import price of crude palm oil by
nearly 80 percent to $802 per tonne, as part of efforts to curb
overseas purchases and protect domestic oilseed farmers.
* India has slapped a 2.5 percent import duty on crude
edible oils to stem overseas purchases by the world's top
vegetable oil buyer.
* The upward revision in palm oil import duty is making
overseas purchases costlier and supporting all edible oils,
Reddy said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)