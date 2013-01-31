MUMBAI Jan 31 Indian soybean futures rose to
their highest in more than a month on Thursday, supported by
dwindling supplies and a rally in overseas prices due to dry
weather in key grower Argentina.
* Soyoil and rapeseed also rose due to upside in palm oil
prices in Malaysia, although the upside was restricted by a
strong rupee, which makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the
same time trims returns of oilmeal exporters.
* As of 0729 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were
up 3.07 percent at 2,587 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans
eased 0.14 percent to $14.76-3/4 per bushel, after rising
1.9 percent in the previous session.
* "Concerns are rising for soybean crop in Argentina due to
consistent dry weather. It is allowing Indian oil millers to
quote higher prices for soymeal exports. They are getting good
orders," said an Indore-based trader, who declined to be named.
* Dry weather is starting to threaten soybean yields in
parts of Argentina's main crop belt, the Buenos Aires Grains
Exchange said.
* The actively traded soyoil contract for February delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) was 1.07 percent higher at 743.3 rupees per 10 kg.
* The most-active soybeans contract for February delivery
on the NCDEX was up 0.5 percent at 3,292 rupees per 100
kg, after rising to 3,313.5 rupees earlier, while rapeseed
contract for April climbed 0.64 percent to 3,471 rupees
per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
up by 4.7 rupees to 760.7 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose
28 rupees to 3,347 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 5 rupees to 4,060 rupees.
* India has slapped a 2.5 percent import duty on crude
edible oils to stem overseas purchases by the world's top
vegetable oil buyer.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)