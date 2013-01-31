MUMBAI Jan 31 Indian soybean futures rose to their highest in more than a month on Thursday, supported by dwindling supplies and a rally in overseas prices due to dry weather in key grower Argentina.

* Soyoil and rapeseed also rose due to upside in palm oil prices in Malaysia, although the upside was restricted by a strong rupee, which makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the same time trims returns of oilmeal exporters.

* As of 0729 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were up 3.07 percent at 2,587 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans eased 0.14 percent to $14.76-3/4 per bushel, after rising 1.9 percent in the previous session.

* "Concerns are rising for soybean crop in Argentina due to consistent dry weather. It is allowing Indian oil millers to quote higher prices for soymeal exports. They are getting good orders," said an Indore-based trader, who declined to be named.

* Dry weather is starting to threaten soybean yields in parts of Argentina's main crop belt, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said.

* The actively traded soyoil contract for February delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.07 percent higher at 743.3 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active soybeans contract for February delivery on the NCDEX was up 0.5 percent at 3,292 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,313.5 rupees earlier, while rapeseed contract for April climbed 0.64 percent to 3,471 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up by 4.7 rupees to 760.7 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 28 rupees to 3,347 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 5 rupees to 4,060 rupees.

* India has slapped a 2.5 percent import duty on crude edible oils to stem overseas purchases by the world's top vegetable oil buyer. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)