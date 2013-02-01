MUMBAI Feb 1 Indian soyoil futures hit a contract high on Friday following gains in overseas prices and on a weak rupee, while soybean and rapeseed futures were steady in thin volume trade.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive, and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters.

* As of 0753 GMT, U.S. soybeans rose 0.46 percent to $14.75-1/2 per bushel, while soyoil futures were up 0.28 percent.

* "Weak rupee and winter season demand is supporting soyoil futures," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.

* The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.01 percent higher at 721.7 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a contract high of 723.3 rupees earlier.

* Soybean supplies are decreasing in local spot markets, and consequently soyoil supplies are down due to lower crushing of beans.

* The most-active soybean contract for March delivery on the NCDEX was up 0.19 percent at 3,219 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed contract for April rose 0.17 percent to 3,461 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged down by 1 rupee to 758.8 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans eased 11 rupees to 3,338 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped 120 rupees to 4,170 rupees.

* India has slapped a 2.5 percent import duty on crude edible oils to stem overseas purchases by the world's top vegetable oil buyer and to support local oilseed farmers. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)