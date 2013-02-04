MUMBAI Feb 4 Indian soyoil futures eased on
Monday on profit-taking driven by a strong rupee, while soybeans
rose on an improvement in export demand for soymeal as dry
weather raised concerns over soybean production in Argentina, a
key exporter.
* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper, and at
the same time trims the returns of oilmeal exporters.
* As of 0753 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were
unchanged at 2,557 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans
rose 0.32 percent to $14.79 per bushel.
* "Traders are booking profits (in soyoil). It was expected.
Strong rupee is also hurting sentiments," said Badruddin Khan,
associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities
Ltd.
"But the downside is limited. Malaysian palm oil prices are
likely to recover in the coming weeks. The production will start
falling there in the coming months."
* The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) was 0.01 percent down at 723.7 rupees per 10 kg, after
hitting a contract high of 730.35 rupees last week.
* Soybean supplies are decreasing in local spot markets as
farmers are holding back the produce, expecting price rise
during summer months.
* The most-active soybean contract for March delivery
on the NCDEX was up 1.14 percent at 3,291.5 rupees per
100 kg, while rapeseed contract for April eased 0.17
percent to 3,466 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased
by 0.7 rupee to 758 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 6
rupees to 3,372 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 125 rupees to 4,045 rupees.
* India has slapped a 2.5 percent import duty on crude
edible oils to stem overseas purchases by the world's top
vegetable oil buyer and to support local oilseed farmers.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)