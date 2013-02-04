MUMBAI Feb 4 Indian soyoil futures eased on Monday on profit-taking driven by a strong rupee, while soybeans rose on an improvement in export demand for soymeal as dry weather raised concerns over soybean production in Argentina, a key exporter.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper, and at the same time trims the returns of oilmeal exporters.

* As of 0753 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were unchanged at 2,557 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans rose 0.32 percent to $14.79 per bushel.

* "Traders are booking profits (in soyoil). It was expected. Strong rupee is also hurting sentiments," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

"But the downside is limited. Malaysian palm oil prices are likely to recover in the coming weeks. The production will start falling there in the coming months."

* The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.01 percent down at 723.7 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a contract high of 730.35 rupees last week.

* Soybean supplies are decreasing in local spot markets as farmers are holding back the produce, expecting price rise during summer months.

* The most-active soybean contract for March delivery on the NCDEX was up 1.14 percent at 3,291.5 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed contract for April eased 0.17 percent to 3,466 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased by 0.7 rupee to 758 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 6 rupees to 3,372 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 125 rupees to 4,045 rupees.

* India has slapped a 2.5 percent import duty on crude edible oils to stem overseas purchases by the world's top vegetable oil buyer and to support local oilseed farmers.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)