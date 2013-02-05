MUMBAI, Feb 5 Indian soyoil dropped more than 1 percent on Tuesday, weighed by falling overseas markets, while rapeseed futures edged higher, trading at a sharp discount to spot market. * Malaysian palm oil futures eased on Tuesday on some profit-taking after four straight sessions of gains, but hopes of better-than-expected inventory and export data next week limited losses. * The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1 percent down at 718.60 rupees per 10 kg by 0955 GMT, after hitting a contract high of 730.35 rupees last week. * The most-active soybean contract for March delivery on the NCDEX was 0.30 percent lower at 3,285.00 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed contract for April rose 0.41 percent to 3,469 rupees per 100 kg. * Farmers and traders expect a limited downside in rapeseed after prices fell 7 percent since the beginning of November. * Selling is advised at resistance of 720 rupees, for a target of 712 rupees, said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased by 5.20 rupees to 750.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 4 rupees to 3,376 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 125 rupees to 4,170 rupees. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)