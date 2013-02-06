MUMBAI Feb 6 Indian soyoil futures fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday to their lowest in a week on a drop in edible oil prices overseas and expectations of record palm oil imports in January.

* Soybean futures eased due to a stronger rupee, while rapeseed dropped on expectations of a bumper crop.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper, but trims the returns of oilmeal exporters.

* As of 0812 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.2 percent at 2,543 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans fell 0.57 percent to $14.87 per bushel.

* "The market expects record high palm oil imports in January. Indian oil mills took advantage of Malaysia's decision to allow palm oil exports at zero duty," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.

* The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.21 percent down at 707.3 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a low 705.5 rupees earlier.

* Soybean supplies are decreasing in the local spot markets as farmers are holding back their produce, in expectation of prices to rise during the summer months.

* "There was rainfall in a few pockets in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Rapeseed crop is in maturing stage. The rains will help," Mathur said.

* The most-active soybean contract for March delivery was down 0.71 percent at 3,263.5 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed contract for April eased 0.35 percent to 3,441 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil dropped by 8.8 rupee to 742.55 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 15 rupees to 3,358 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 115 rupees to 4,180 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)