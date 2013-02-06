MUMBAI Feb 6 Indian soyoil futures fell more
than 1 percent on Wednesday to their lowest in a week on a drop
in edible oil prices overseas and expectations of record palm
oil imports in January.
* Soybean futures eased due to a stronger rupee, while
rapeseed dropped on expectations of a bumper crop.
* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper, but trims
the returns of oilmeal exporters.
* As of 0812 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were
down 0.2 percent at 2,543 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans
fell 0.57 percent to $14.87 per bushel.
* "The market expects record high palm oil imports in
January. Indian oil mills took advantage of Malaysia's decision
to allow palm oil exports at zero duty," said Prasoon Mathur, a
senior analyst with Religare Commodities.
* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.
* The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) was 1.21 percent down at 707.3 rupees per 10 kg, after
hitting a low 705.5 rupees earlier.
* Soybean supplies are decreasing in the local spot markets
as farmers are holding back their produce, in expectation of
prices to rise during the summer months.
* "There was rainfall in a few pockets in Rajasthan and
Uttar Pradesh. Rapeseed crop is in maturing stage. The rains
will help," Mathur said.
* The most-active soybean contract for March delivery
was down 0.71 percent at 3,263.5 rupees per 100 kg,
while rapeseed contract for April eased 0.35 percent to
3,441 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil
dropped by 8.8 rupee to 742.55 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans
fell 15 rupees to 3,358 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 115 rupees to 4,180 rupees.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)