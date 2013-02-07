MUMBAI Feb 7 Indian soybean and soyoil futures were treading water on Thursday as traders awaited the country's edible oil import data for January and a key demand-supply report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

* At 0807 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.59 percent at 2,562 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans fell 0.52 percent to $14.79-3/4 per bushel.

* "The market is awaiting USDA data. Traders want to know how much drop would be there in Argentina's soybeans production," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.

* Fluctuating South American weather forecasts have stirred a debate on whether, or to what degree, the U.S. Department of Agriculture will adjust its world supply/demand balance sheet on Friday.

* The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.08 percent down at 707.8 rupees per 10 kg.

* "The market also wants to know how much edible oil was imported in January. There are expectations of record-high imports," Dey said.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil. A Mumbai based industry body is likely to release import data in the next week.

* The most-active soybean contract for March delivery was down 0.05 percent at 3,258.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April was down 0.67 percent to 3,424 rupees per 100 kg on hopes of a bumper crop.

* Soybean supplies are decreasing in the local spot markets as farmers are holding back their produce in the expectation that prices would rise during the summer months.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was steady at 740.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 12 rupees to 3,362 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 65 rupees to 4,125 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)