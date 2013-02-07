MUMBAI Feb 7 Indian soybean and soyoil futures
were treading water on Thursday as traders awaited the country's
edible oil import data for January and a key demand-supply
report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
* At 0807 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were up
0.59 percent at 2,562 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans
fell 0.52 percent to $14.79-3/4 per bushel.
* "The market is awaiting USDA data. Traders want to know
how much drop would be there in Argentina's soybeans
production," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.
* Fluctuating South American weather forecasts have stirred
a debate on whether, or to what degree, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture will adjust its world supply/demand balance sheet on
Friday.
* The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) was 0.08 percent down at 707.8 rupees per 10 kg.
* "The market also wants to know how much edible oil was
imported in January. There are expectations of record-high
imports," Dey said.
* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, which largely constitute palm oil. A Mumbai
based industry body is likely to release import data in the next
week.
* The most-active soybean contract for March delivery
was down 0.05 percent at 3,258.5 rupees per 100 kg,
while the rapeseed contract for April was down 0.67
percent to 3,424 rupees per 100 kg on hopes of a bumper crop.
* Soybean supplies are decreasing in the local spot markets
as farmers are holding back their produce in the expectation
that prices would rise during the summer months.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was
steady at 740.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 12 rupees
to 3,362 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan,
rapeseed fell 65 rupees to 4,125 rupees.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)