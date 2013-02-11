MUMBAI Feb 11 Indian soybeans and soyoil
futures fell 1 percent on Monday, tracking a similar trend
overseas after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lifted its
forecast for end-of-season stocks above market expectations.
* Rapeseed futures were steady as an expected rise in the
output weighed on sentiment.
* At 0829 GMT, U.S. soybeans were down 1.17 percent at
$14.35-1/2 per bushel.
* "The USDA report changed sentiments. The market was
expecting reduction in end season stocks, but the agency raised
the stocks estimate," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior research
analyst at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.
* The USDA raised its global soybean ending stocks view by
1.1 percent to 60.12 million tonnes after a million-tonne drop
in Argentina's crop was offset by a million-tonne gain in
Brazil.
* The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was
0.67 percent down at 695.9 rupees per 10 kg.
* "Palm oil imports are rising since it is trading in sharp
discount to soyoil. In the coming weeks that will dampen demand
for soyoil and we can see correction in the prices," said
Hudani.
* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, which largely constitute palm oil. A
Mumbai-based industry body will release import data this week.
* The most-active soybean contract for March delivery
was down 1.19 percent at 3,195 rupees per 100 kg, while
the rapeseed contract for April was up 0.06 percent at
3,393 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell
by 1.8 rupee to 732.4 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 2
rupees to 3,327 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed edged up by 3 rupees to 3,788 rupees.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)