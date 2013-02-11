MUMBAI Feb 11 Indian soybeans and soyoil futures fell 1 percent on Monday, tracking a similar trend overseas after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lifted its forecast for end-of-season stocks above market expectations.

* Rapeseed futures were steady as an expected rise in the output weighed on sentiment.

* At 0829 GMT, U.S. soybeans were down 1.17 percent at $14.35-1/2 per bushel.

* "The USDA report changed sentiments. The market was expecting reduction in end season stocks, but the agency raised the stocks estimate," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior research analyst at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.

* The USDA raised its global soybean ending stocks view by 1.1 percent to 60.12 million tonnes after a million-tonne drop in Argentina's crop was offset by a million-tonne gain in Brazil.

* The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.67 percent down at 695.9 rupees per 10 kg.

* "Palm oil imports are rising since it is trading in sharp discount to soyoil. In the coming weeks that will dampen demand for soyoil and we can see correction in the prices," said Hudani.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil. A Mumbai-based industry body will release import data this week.

* The most-active soybean contract for March delivery was down 1.19 percent at 3,195 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April was up 0.06 percent at 3,393 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell by 1.8 rupee to 732.4 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 2 rupees to 3,327 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up by 3 rupees to 3,788 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)