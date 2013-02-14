MUMBAI Feb 14 Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on Thursday, following overnight gains in overseas markets and on a weak rupee, though record high imports of edible oils in January capped the upside.

* Rapeseed futures eased on an expected rise in production.

* As of 0822 GMT, Malaysian palm oil eased 0.32 percent to 2,497 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans fell 0.07 percent to $14.22 per bushel, after rising 0.2 percent on Wednesday. Soyoil rose 1.1 percent on Wednesday.

* "Soyoil is rising on lower-level buying. The gains in U.S. soyoil futures supported the upside," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* "But the upside is limited. Edible oil supplies are comfortable. Supplies are rising due to crushing of soybeans by local oil millers."

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.

* India's vegetable oil imports soared 27.4 percent from a month earlier to hit an all-time high in January on record purchases of cheap palm oil from southeast Asia.

* The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 1.15 percent higher at 703.2 rupees per 10 kg. It hit a four-and-a-half month high of 730.3 rupees on Feb. 2.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters.

* The most-active soybean contract for March delivery was up 1.11 percent at 3,200 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April edged down 0.35 percent to 3,402 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's rapeseed output is expected to surge by a fifth this year due to favourable weather conditions, helping the world's biggest vegetable oil importer boost local supplies by 400,000 tonnes.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose by 2.75 rupees to 735 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 14 rupees to 3,335 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur, in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 15 rupees to 3,839 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)