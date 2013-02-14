MUMBAI Feb 14 Indian soybean and soyoil futures
rose on Thursday, following overnight gains in overseas markets
and on a weak rupee, though record high imports of edible oils
in January capped the upside.
* Rapeseed futures eased on an expected rise in production.
* As of 0822 GMT, Malaysian palm oil eased 0.32
percent to 2,497 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans
fell 0.07 percent to $14.22 per bushel, after rising 0.2 percent
on Wednesday. Soyoil rose 1.1 percent on Wednesday.
* "Soyoil is rising on lower-level buying. The gains in U.S.
soyoil futures supported the upside," said Chowda Reddy, a
senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.
* "But the upside is limited. Edible oil supplies are
comfortable. Supplies are rising due to crushing of soybeans by
local oil millers."
* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.
* India's vegetable oil imports soared 27.4 percent from a
month earlier to hit an all-time high in January on record
purchases of cheap palm oil from southeast Asia.
* The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was
1.15 percent higher at 703.2 rupees per 10 kg. It hit a
four-and-a-half month high of 730.3 rupees on Feb. 2.
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the
same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters.
* The most-active soybean contract for March delivery
was up 1.11 percent at 3,200 rupees per 100 kg, while
the rapeseed contract for April edged down 0.35 percent
to 3,402 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's rapeseed output is expected to surge by a fifth
this year due to favourable weather conditions, helping the
world's biggest vegetable oil importer boost local supplies by
400,000 tonnes.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
by 2.75 rupees to 735 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 14
rupees to 3,335 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur, in Rajasthan,
rapeseed rose by 15 rupees to 3,839 rupees.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)