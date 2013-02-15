MUMBAI Feb 15 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures extended gains on Friday, supported by a weak rupee and an upside in overseas prices, though record high imports of edible oils in January limited the rise.

* As of 0822 GMT, Malaysian palm oil was up 0.08 percent at 2,497 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans were up 0.02 percent at $14.18-1/4 per bushel.

* "The weak rupee is supporting oilseeds. Demand is also improving in the local spot markets," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises the returns of oilmeal exporters.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.

* The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.48 percent higher at 706.7 rupees per 10 kg.

* India's vegetable oil imports soared 27.4 percent from a month earlier to hit an all-time high in January on record purchases of cheap palm oil from southeast Asia.

* The most-active soybean contract for March delivery was up 0.94 percent at 3,221 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April edged up 0.41 percent to 3,419 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's rapeseed output is expected to surge by a fifth this year due to favourable weather conditions, helping the world's biggest vegetable oil importer boost local supplies by 400,000 tonnes.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose by 1.70 rupees to 737.45 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged up 9 rupees to 3,351 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur, in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 34 rupees to 3,880 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)