MUMBAI Feb 18 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures edged higher on Monday, bolstered by gains in Malaysian
palm oil prices and as rainfall in northern India over the last
few days is likely to delay supplies from the new season
rapeseed crop.
* As of 0941 GMT, Malaysian palm oil was up 1.32
percent at 2,539 ringgit per tonne.
* "Many areas of northern India received rainfall in the
last three-four days. Rainfall will delay the harvesting of
rapeseed. In some pockets it may slightly damage the crop," said
Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.
* Many districts in key rapeseed producing states Uttar
Pradesh and Rajasthan got rainfall over the weekend.
* The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was
0.06 percent higher at 707.25 rupees per 10 kg.
* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.
* India's vegetable oil imports soared 27.4 percent from a
month earlier to hit an all-time high in January on record
purchases of cheap palm oil from southeast Asia.
* The most-active soybean contract for March delivery
was up 0.57 percent at 3,240 rupees per 100 kg, while
the rapeseed contract for April edged up 0.03 percent to
3,449 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's rapeseed output is expected to surge by a fifth
this year due to favourable weather conditions, helping the
world's biggest vegetable oil importer boost local supplies by
400,000 tonnes.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased
by 0.6 rupees to 735.70 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose by
13 rupees to 3,379 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed climbed by 19 rupees to 3,969 rupees.
