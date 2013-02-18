MUMBAI Feb 18 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures edged higher on Monday, bolstered by gains in Malaysian palm oil prices and as rainfall in northern India over the last few days is likely to delay supplies from the new season rapeseed crop.

* As of 0941 GMT, Malaysian palm oil was up 1.32 percent at 2,539 ringgit per tonne.

* "Many areas of northern India received rainfall in the last three-four days. Rainfall will delay the harvesting of rapeseed. In some pockets it may slightly damage the crop," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* Many districts in key rapeseed producing states Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan got rainfall over the weekend.

* The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.06 percent higher at 707.25 rupees per 10 kg.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.

* India's vegetable oil imports soared 27.4 percent from a month earlier to hit an all-time high in January on record purchases of cheap palm oil from southeast Asia.

* The most-active soybean contract for March delivery was up 0.57 percent at 3,240 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April edged up 0.03 percent to 3,449 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's rapeseed output is expected to surge by a fifth this year due to favourable weather conditions, helping the world's biggest vegetable oil importer boost local supplies by 400,000 tonnes.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased by 0.6 rupees to 735.70 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose by 13 rupees to 3,379 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed climbed by 19 rupees to 3,969 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)