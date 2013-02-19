MUMBAI Feb 19 Indian soybeans and soyoil futures rose on Tuesday on a rise in overseas markets and on thin supplies of soybeans in the local spot markets, while rapeseed was trading flat.

* As of 0847 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were up 1.03 percent at 2,562 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans rose 1.7 percent to $14.48-1/2 per bushel.

* "The market is taking support from overseas fundamentals. Good rainfall was expected in Argentina, but it didn't get enough rains," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

* The rain that had been expected to bring relief to wilting Argentine soybean and corn crops over the weekend was lighter than expected, raising the prospect of lower yields in the 2012/13 harvest, a weather specialist said.

* The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.55 percent higher at 712.20 rupees per 10 kg.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.

* The soybean contract for March delivery was up 1.55 percent at 3,305 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April edged up 0.06 percent to 3,480 rupees per 100 kg as hopes of bumper rapeseed crop weighed.

* India's rapeseed output is expected to surge by a fifth this year due to favourable weather conditions, helping the world's biggest vegetable oil importer boost local supplies by 400,000 tonnes.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased by 0.35 rupees to 735.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose by 23 rupees to 3,408 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell by 18 rupees to 3,942 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)