MUMBAI Feb 19 Indian soybeans and soyoil
futures rose on Tuesday on a rise in overseas markets and on
thin supplies of soybeans in the local spot markets, while
rapeseed was trading flat.
* As of 0847 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were
up 1.03 percent at 2,562 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans
rose 1.7 percent to $14.48-1/2 per bushel.
* "The market is taking support from overseas fundamentals.
Good rainfall was expected in Argentina, but it didn't get
enough rains," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of
research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.
* The rain that had been expected to bring relief to wilting
Argentine soybean and corn crops over the weekend was lighter
than expected, raising the prospect of lower yields in the
2012/13 harvest, a weather specialist said.
* The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery
on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
was 0.55 percent higher at 712.20 rupees per 10 kg.
* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.
* The soybean contract for March delivery was up
1.55 percent at 3,305 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed
contract for April edged up 0.06 percent to 3,480 rupees
per 100 kg as hopes of bumper rapeseed crop weighed.
* India's rapeseed output is expected to surge by a fifth
this year due to favourable weather conditions, helping the
world's biggest vegetable oil importer boost local supplies by
400,000 tonnes.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased
by 0.35 rupees to 735.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose
by 23 rupees to 3,408 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed fell by 18 rupees to 3,942 rupees.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)