MUMBAI Feb 20 Indian soybean futures rose on
Wednesday, tracking gains in overseas markets, while rapseseed
edged lower on an estimated rise in production.
* Soyoil futures were flat as a strong rupee and higher
edible oil imports in January outweighed firmness in global palm
oil prices.
* As of 0844 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were
up 0.04 percent at 2,567 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans
rose 0.71 percent to $14.80-3/4 per bushel. It had gained
3.2 percent in the previous session.
* "In spot markets, demand for soybeans has improved due to
the rise in global prices, but supplies are limited," said
Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.
* The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery
on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
was 0.14 percent higher at 711.70 rupees per 10 kg.
* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, with palm oil constituting a major part.
* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper but trims
returns of oilmeal exporters.
* The soybean contract for March delivery was up
0.82 percent at 3,332 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed
contract for April edged down 0.23 percent to 3,466
rupees per 100 kg.
* India's rapeseed output is expected to surge by a fifth
this year due to favourable weather conditions, helping the
world's biggest vegetable oil importer boost local supplies by
400,000 tonnes.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased
by 0.80 rupees to 733.45 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose
by 16 rupees to 3,424 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed fell by 28 rupees to 3,922 rupees.
