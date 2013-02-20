MUMBAI Feb 20 Indian soybean futures rose on Wednesday, tracking gains in overseas markets, while rapseseed edged lower on an estimated rise in production.

* Soyoil futures were flat as a strong rupee and higher edible oil imports in January outweighed firmness in global palm oil prices.

* As of 0844 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.04 percent at 2,567 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans rose 0.71 percent to $14.80-3/4 per bushel. It had gained 3.2 percent in the previous session.

* "In spot markets, demand for soybeans has improved due to the rise in global prices, but supplies are limited," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.

* The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.14 percent higher at 711.70 rupees per 10 kg.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, with palm oil constituting a major part.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper but trims returns of oilmeal exporters.

* The soybean contract for March delivery was up 0.82 percent at 3,332 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April edged down 0.23 percent to 3,466 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's rapeseed output is expected to surge by a fifth this year due to favourable weather conditions, helping the world's biggest vegetable oil importer boost local supplies by 400,000 tonnes.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased by 0.80 rupees to 733.45 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose by 16 rupees to 3,424 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell by 28 rupees to 3,922 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)