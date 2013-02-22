MUMBAI Feb 22 Indian soybean futures jumped nearly 2 percent on Friday, supported by thin supplies and an upside in overseas prices due to strong demand from top importer China and tight U.S. old-crop supplies.

* Soyoil and rapeseed rose, tracking gains in Malaysian palm oil prices, though a likely rise in rapeseed production weighed.

* As of 0803 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.28 percent at 2,543 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans rose 1.76 percent to $15.14 per bushel.

* "Soybean supplies are falling. Since prices are rising, farmers are holding back supplies. They expect a further rise in prices," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.99 percent higher at 707.8 rupees per 10 kg.

* The soybean contract for March delivery was up 1.34 percent at 3,375 rupees per 100 kg. It rose to 3,392 rupees earlier. The rapeseed contract for April edged up 0.17 percent to 3,460 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chinese importers have booked up to nine cargoes of U.S. soybeans this week for shipment beginning next month, trade sources said on Thursday.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, with palm oil constituting a major part.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 0.6 rupee to 727.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose by 30 rupees to 3,441 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell by 55 rupees to 3,834 rupees.

* India's rapeseed output is expected to surge by a fifth this year due to favourable weather conditions, helping the world's biggest vegetable oil importer boost local supplies by 400,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)