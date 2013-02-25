MUMBAI Feb 25 Indian soyoil futures fell on Monday to their lowest in seven weeks following a sharp drop in Malaysian palm oil prices and sluggish demand in local spot markets.

* Soybeans dropped on a strong rupee, while rapeseed fell on an estimated rise in production.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper but trims returns of oilmeal exporters.

* As of 0840 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were down 2.29 percent at 2,476 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans rose 0.27 percent to $14.65-1/4 per bushel.

* The key soyoil contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.78 percent lower at 689.35 rupees per 10 kg. It earlier fell to 688.3 rupees, the lowest level for the second-month contract since Jan. 8.

* "Demand for oilseeds and soyoil in spot markets is weak. Buyers are cautious due to record high imports of edible oil in January and a strong rupee," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, with palm oil constituting a major part.

* India's vegetable oil imports soared 27.4 percent from a month earlier to hit an all-time high in January on record purchases of cheap palm oil from southeast Asia.

* The soybean contract for April delivery was down 0.4 percent at 3,252 rupees per 100 kg. The rapeseed contract for April eased 0.44 percent to 3,430 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 5.45 rupees to 714.85 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell by 16 rupees to 3,400 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped by 25 rupees to 3,763 rupees.

* India's rapeseed output is expected to surge by a fifth this year due to favourable weather conditions, helping the world's biggest vegetable oil importer boost local supplies by 400,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)