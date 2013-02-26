MUMBAI Feb 26 Indian soyoil futures fell on Tuesday to their lowest in seven weeks following losses in the overseas markets and on record high imports of edible oils in January.

* Soybeans fell on weak demand in the spot markets, while rapeseed dropped due to an estimated rise in production.

* The losses were capped by a weak rupee, which makes edible oil imports expensive but raises returns of oil meal exporters.

* As of 0856 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were down 1.66 percent at 2,429 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans eased 0.6 percent to $14.42-1/2 per bushel.

* "Edible oil supplies are comfortable. Palm oil imports jumped in January. In the coming months edible oil supplies would rise from the new season rapeseed crop," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior research analyst at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.

* India's rapeseed output is expected to surge by a fifth this year due to favourable weather conditions, helping the world's biggest vegetable oil importer boost local supplies by 400,000 tonnes.

* The key April soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.74 percent lower at 684.9 rupees per 10 kg. It earlier fell to 683.2 rupees, the lowest level for the second-month contract since Jan. 7.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, with palm oil constituting a major part.

* India's vegetable oil imports soared 27.4 percent from a month earlier to hit an all-time high in January on record purchases of cheap palm oil from southeast Asia.

* The soybean contract for April delivery was down 0.54 percent at 3,234 rupees per 100 kg. The rapeseed contract for April eased 0.73 percent to 3,404 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 5.60 rupees to 707.50 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell by 6 rupees to 3,396 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped by 55 rupees to 3,684 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)