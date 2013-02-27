MUMBAI Feb 27 Indian soybean futures rose nearly 1 percent on Wednesday on thin supplies in the physical market and a rise in overseas prices.

* Soyoil and rapeseed futures were treading water as a strong rupee and ample supplies of edible oils weighed on sentiments.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper but trims returns of oil meal exporters. Rupee rose nearly one percent on Wednesday.

* As of 0923 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.29 percent at 2,412 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans rose 0.19 percent to $14.50-1/2 per bushel.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, with palm oil constituting a major part.

* The key April soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.09 percent lower at 684.65 rupees per 10 kg.

* "At lower level buying is emerging in soybean as futures are trading in a sharp discount to spot market. Oil millers are interested in buying, but supplies are limited," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* The soybean contract for April delivery was up 0.61 percent at 3,242 rupees per 100 kg. The rapeseed contract for April edged up 0.17 percent to 3,445 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Soyoil and rapeseed futures would remain under pressure in medium term. Edible oil supplies are comfortable. Rapeseed arrivals would rise significantly from mid-March," Mathur said.

* India's vegetable oil imports soared 27.4 percent from a month earlier to hit an all-time high in January on record purchases of cheap palm oil from southeast Asia.

* India's rapeseed output is expected to surge by a fifth this year due to favourable weather conditions, helping the world's biggest vegetable oil importer boost local supplies by 400,000 tonnes.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 4.75 rupees to 697.70 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans eased by 13 rupees to 3,373 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped by 19 rupees to 3,638 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)